Heritage Hall one-hits McLoud, 10-0

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – Heritage Hall hurler Jackson Jobe fired a one-hit shutout, struck out 13 and surrendered no walks in a 10-0 win over the McLoud Redskins on Monday.

McLoud's only hit came from Sammy Keller, who finished 1-for-2 from the plate.

Redskin starter Marco Hastings lasted just two innings as all five runs scored off him were unearned. He allowed four hits and one walk while recording a strikeout. Three other McLoud players made relief appearances.