Lady Savages batter Blanchard, 13-1

Keven Scrutchins

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH - T-town beat down. The Tecumseh Lady Savages took care of business in four innings Monday evening with a 13-1 win over the Blanchard Lady Lions.

Tecumseh scored the 13 runs on 19 hits and held the Lady Lions to just six scattered hits one the way to the lone run.

The Lady Savages took a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Two-hole hitter Bristin Hayes got things started with a single to left and was driven home on an RBI triple by Harley Sturm, deep into right center field against the strong March wind. Sturm then scored the second run on a Lauren Taylor single to left field.

Tecumseh ended any thoughts of a close game when they blasted their way to eight runs in the second inning. The Lady Savages sent 12 batters to the plate and scored the snowman on nine hits. Winning pitcher Taylor Frizzell aided her own cause with an RBI double in the frame. Lacy Howell and Hayes each drove in two runs each in the monster inning - Howell, on a double to center, and Hayes on a sharply-hit single.Taylor Gage and Blakeley Sanchez also drove in runs for Tecumseh.

Blanchard avoided the shutout in the top of the third inning, scoring a run on a leadoff double and an RBI single. A turned double play by the Lady Savages' defense ended any chance of more Lady Lion runs.

Tecumseh ended the day early with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, earning the 13-1 run-rule.

Taylor led off with a single to left field, Gage walked and Frizzell singled to load the bases with just one out. Lexi Horn drove in the first run of the inning on a single to left field and Sanchez called game with a two-run single that got past the Blanchard infield.

Blanchard fell to 1-6 on the season while the Class 5A fourth-ranked Lady Savages improved to 11-7 on the season.

Tecumseh’s Hayes went 4-for-4 for the game while Taylor and Horn were each 3-for-3.