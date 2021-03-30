Meeker drops 18-3 decision to Holdenville

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HOLDENVILLE – The Holdenville Lady Wolverines racked up 15 hits and were helped by four Meeker errors in claiming an 18-3 decision over the Lady Bulldogs in three innings on Monday.

Holdenville led 3-1 after one inning and 8-3 through two frames before scoring 10 runs in the third to end it.

Meeker's five hits came from five different players.

Katy Buxton was 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI for the Lady Bulldogs. Kaycee Babek and Isabella Saavedra each finished 1-for-2 with a run scored. Kaitlin Alford ended up 1-for-2 and Emmy Wilson went 1-for-1.