Mitchell's homer, Janda's pitching lift Wolves

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

GLENPOOL – Koby Mitchell cracked a three-run homer and Brylen Janda had a solid pitching effort in 4 1/3 innings Monday as the Shawnee Wolves upended Glenpool 6-1.

Janda allowed six hits and four walks while striking out five. The lone Glenpool run was unearned. Zane Wilson pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and earned the save as he gave up only one hit and two walks while striking out three.

Shawnee, which improved to 9-7 with the victory, held an 8-7 edge in hits.

Cade Chamblin and Krew Taylor sparked the Wolves' attack with two hits each. Chamblin finished 2-for-3 and scored two runs and Taylor was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Mitchell had a 1-for-3 effort with his three-run blast.

The Wolves broke a scoreless game with four runs in the top of the third.

Easton Odell, who was 1-for-3 with a walk in the game, led off with a single to left. Chamblin's single sent Odell to second. A wild pitch enabled Odell and Chamblin to move up one base.

The first run of the contest came when a fly ball hit by Kasen Rogers led to an error as Odell crossed the plate and Chamblin moved up to third.

Two outs later, Mitchell slammed his three-run homer to left, hiking up the score to 4-0.

The Warriors scored their only run in the bottom of the third.

Shawnee maintained that 4-1 advantage until the seventh when Chamblin singled to left and advanced to second on Wilson's sacrifice bunt. That set up Bauer Brittain's RBI triple to left field, making it 5-1. The scoring was capped off when Taylor singled to left, bringing home Brittain.

Boston Tully also finished 1-for-3 from the plate for Shawnee.