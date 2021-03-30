Prague outlasts North Rock Creek, 16-10

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

In a game which was marred by 16 errors, the Prague Red Devils outlasted the host North Rock Creek Cougars by a 16-10 count on Monday.

NRC committed 10 errors while Prague had six.

Prague pounded out 10 hits with Trip Davis, Brayden Davis and Connor Davis leading the way with two hits apiece.

Trip Davis went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs batted, two runs scored and a pair of walks. Brayden Davis was also 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice. Connor Davis ended up 2-for-5 with two RBIs and scored twice.

Also for the Red Devils, Kyler Kinslow finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and one walk.

Starter Aiden Auld got the pitching win after going 3 2/3 innings and allowing no hits and nine walks while striking out four. Only one of the five runs was earned. Trip Davis pitched in relief and gave up five runs (three earned) and four hits while striking out seven and walking three.