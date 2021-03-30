Prague pops McLoud in slow pitch slugfest

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD – Demi Manning hit two home runs and Kennedi Watkins went 4-for-4 from the plate with four runs batted in and two runs scored as the Prague Lady Red Devils pounded the McLoud Lady Redskins 23-11 in four innings Monday.

Prague scored 11 first-inning runs and cruised from there in totaling 25 hits.

Five other Lady Red Devils had three hits each. Emma Williams went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Julia Notangel finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Tessa Cooper and Brooke Stanley each knocked in two runs as both had 3-for-4 performances and Lexsey Trevizo ended up 3-for-4 with one RBI.

Manning, with her two home runs, and Kailey Rich had two hits apiece.

Lexi Boyer, Kianne Wahpekeche, Taylor Kennedy and Juliann Kindle each clubbed a homer for McLoud.

Boyer was 3-for-3 with the solo-shot. Teammate Taylor Bass went 2-for-2 with one RBI. Wahpekeche and Kennedy were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kindle also drove home two runs.

Watkins was the winning pitcher and Madisyn Morgan took the loss.