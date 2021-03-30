Savages rally past Cleveland for 6-4 triumph

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CLEVELAND – A bases-loaded walk to Kane Ainesworth in the top of the seventh inning was the difference as the Tecumseh Savages picked up a 6-4 victory Monday over the Cleveland Tigers.

Chad Wynne later drew a bases-jammed walk later in the inning for the sixth run.

Tecumseh trailed 4-2 through five innings before Dylan Graham hit a leadoff triple to center field and Ainesworth, off a 2-2 delivery, homered to left field to tie it up at 4-4.

The Savages took a 1-0 edge in the first inning off an RBI double to left by Graham.

Down 2-1, Tecumseh evened up the contest in the fourth as Ainesworth hit a one-out infield single to the shortstop and Hayden Coker brought him home on a double to left.

Three Savages ended up with two hits each. Ainesworth went 2-for-3 with the homer, three runs batted in, two runs scored and a walk.

Graham and Coker were each 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Jaxon Meyers ended up 1-for-3, scored twice and drew a walk as Tecumseh totaled seven hits.

Jake Trice was the winning pitcher as he worked the last three innings and allowed no runs off no hits with only two walks and four strikeouts. Graham started on the mound as only two of the four runs scored off him were earned. He scattered six hits, walked four and struck out nine.

The Savages overcame four errors in the contest.

Tecumseh was 10-8 heading into a Tuesday home contest against Cleveland.