Seminole has rough day at Mount St. Mary

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Seminole Chieftains had a rough day Monday as they dropped both ends of a baseball doubleheader with host Mount St. Mary, 11-1 and 16-1.

In the opener, the host Rockets pounded out 13 hits while limiting Seminole to one – DJ Citizen's RBI single in the second inning.

Jake Harvey took the pitching loss.

In the nightcap, Mount St. Mary once again compiled 13 hits and limited the Chieftains to two - one each by Citizen and Easton Wurtz. Citizen knocked in the run and Wurtz scored.

Seminole used three pitchers in the contest with starter Vcake Wassana suffering the loss.