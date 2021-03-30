Tecumseh claims two firsts in Pauls Valley Track Meet

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PAULS VALLEY – Tecumseh's Kenzli Warden won the 400-meter dash on the girls' side and the Savages' 1,600-meter boy's relay team also captured top honors at Pauls Valley's Jack Hayes Memorial Track Meet on Saturday.

Warden clocked in at 1:04.32 for first in the 400 dash. She also finished second in the 200-meter dash (27.57 seconds) and in the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches).

Tecumseh's winning 1,600-meter relay team consisted of Alex Dickinson, Kulson Yates, Marquan Krush and Hayden McClure as that foursome posted a time of 3:40.75.

The Savages' 3,200-meter relay combination of Dickinson, Yates, Gabe Cardoza and McClure finished second after clocking in at 9:00.22.

Cardoza took third place in the 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 1,600 run.

Other fourth-place finishes for Tecumseh included McClure in the 800 run and the 800 relay team of Dickinson, Adam Sack, Amos Galloway and Krush.

Yates placed fifth in the 800 run for the Savages.

Jamal Fair ended up sixth in the discus and the 400 relay combo of Dickinson, Sack, Galloway and Krush finished sixth.