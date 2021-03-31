Byng makes most of opportunities against Lady Devils

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Byng’s softballers maximized their scoring opportunities Tuesday in an 18-7, five-inning triumph over Prague.

The Pirates combined 14 hits with one walk and four Prague errors, stranding just one runner in the process.

Byng cranked out eight home runs, including two by Alona Cooper-Rochoritz and a grand slam by Kennedy Large. Byng also had two doubles.

Prague compiled 13 hits but Julia Notangel’s three-run home run was the only extra-base knock. Prague stranded seven runners.

Notangel, the four-hole hitter, and Tessa Cooper, the leadoff hitter, both went 3-for-3. Kailey Rich added two hits for Prague (7-6).

Kennedi Watkins drove in two runs for Prague. Lexsey Trevino and Kinsey Rice drove in one run each.