Chandler rebounds from setback

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER — The Lady Lions of Chandler rebounded from a 19-6 loss to Cushing to upend Bristow 20-10 Monday.

In its five-inning victory, Chandler received home runs from Bailey Bigbey, Charlee Hicks and Kashlynn Vega. Hicks also doubled while teammate Hannah Edmonds posted two 2-baggers en route to a 3-of-4 performance. Grace Haas tripled, singled and drove in a team-high four runs out of the leadoff slot.

Chandler racked up 17 hits and 10 walks in moving to 5-7.

Bristow had 14 hits but didn’t draw a base on balls from Edmonds.

Alexyss Schevetto and Bigbey had two hits.

In its four-inning loss, the Lady Lions received home runs from Haas and Vega.

Schevetto and Hicks doubled.

Chandler 17, Wellston 3 (Tuesday)

Jaelyn Robertson cranked out two home runs while going 4-for-4 with six runs batted in and four runs scored for the Lady Lions.

Edmonds notched a 3-for-3 performance with one double, one RBI and a run scored.

Haas and Grace Hulsey were each 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Hulsey also homered and doubled.

Bigbey and Vega were each 2-for-3 as well. Vega drove in two runs and scored once and Bigbey had one RBI and scored once.

Edmonds also got the pitching win. She allowed three runs (two earned) off five hits with one walk and a strikeout.