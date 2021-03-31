Chieftains held to one hit

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mount St. Mary held Seminole to one hit Tuesday as it dealt the Chieftains an 11-1 defeat.

The game was called after 4 ½ innings on the run rule.

DJ Citizen had Seminole’s only hit, a second-inning single which scored Bryce Marshall. Marshall reached base on Mount St. Mary’s only error, then stole second base.

Mount St. Mary recorded 13 hits, including four doubles, in four innings.

Seminole batters fanned seven times and didn’t draw a walk. The Chieftains committed just one error.

Seminole (5-8) is slated to play at McLoud Monday.

Mount St. Mary netted four runs in the first inning and six runs in the fourth.