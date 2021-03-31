Heritage Hall scores five runs in eighth inning to top McLoud

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD – Heritage Hall scored five runs in the top of the seventh to break a 6-all deadlock in registering an 11-6 victory over the host McLoud Redskins in eight innings on Tuesday.

The Chargers held a 10-7 advantage in total hits and were down 6-4 through six innings before picking up a pair of scores in the seventh to tie it up, ultimately sending the game to an extra inning.

Collin Gibson went 2-for-4 with a double and scored two runs for McLoud while leadoff man Sammy Keller was 2-for-5 with two runs batted in. Hunter Ryan doubled once and scored a run for the Redskins.

Ryan took the loss in relief of starter Wesley Olds, who worked the first three innings and allowed three earned runs off three hits with five walks and a strikeout. Ryan pitched the next 4 1/3 innings before Geronimo Hastings finished up the final 2/3 of an inning.