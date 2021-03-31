Kuykendall fires one-hitter as Dale blanks Caney Valley

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – Connor Kuykendall fired a one-hit shutout and Carson Hunt homered as the Dale Pirates knocked off Caney Valley 4-0 on Tuesday.

Dale swept the two-game series after winning at Caney Valley 13-3 on Monday.

Kuykendall struck out seven and gave up no walks in working all seven innings from the mound.

Hunt's solo-homer led off the fifth inning as he finished 1-for-2.

Ike Shirey led the Pirates' seven-hit attack by going 2-for-4 with a leadoff single in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the fourth. Shirey ultimately scored in the first off a passed ball.

Dale's other hits came from Kuykendall, Kash Van Brunt, Tate Rector and Dason Sheppard.

The Pirates, 6-1, are scheduled to host Tonkawa Friday in a 4 p.m. doubleheader.