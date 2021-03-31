Lady Savages prevail in high-scoring affair

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH — Blakeley Sanchez capped a wild, 52-hit matchup with a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Tecumseh a 22-21 win over Washington Tuesday.

Washington tallied 11 runs in the top of the seventh for a 21-16 lead, only to see Tecumseh (12-7) score six runs in the bottom of the inning.

Savage leadoff batter Ayzia Shirey went 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and four runs scored.

Lauren Taylor, who had a team-high six runs batted in, homered and tripled. Also homering were Bristin Hayes and Harley Sturm.

Recording doubles for the victors were Taylor Frizzell, Taylor Gage, Serenity Jacoway and Hayes. Hayes and Gage had four hits apiece.

Five Savages scored three times.

Washington recorded seven home runs and six doubles while posting 25 hits.