Leba fuels Asher hitting attack

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TUPELO — Garrett Leba homered, singled twice and drove in three runs Tuesday as Class B fourth-ranked Asher drilled Tupelo 13-5.

Asher registered 12 hits while pitcher Tahlan Hamilton restricted Tupelo to four in six innings. Hamilton was charged with five runs, only two of which were earned. He had two strikeouts.

Trent Smith didn’t allow a hit or walk in one inning of relief.

Mike McDonald was 2-for-4 with a double and Smith was 2-for-3, also with a double.

Devon Lamb singled twice and knocked in three runs.

Asher (9-3) will compete in the Stratford Tournament Thursday through Saturday. The Indians will tackle Maysville at noon Thursday before going up against Wayne and Wynnewood Friday and Stratford Saturday.