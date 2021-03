Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

NORMAN — Çrossings Christian outhit Meeker 17-7 Monday en route to a 15-5 triumph.

Seven Meeker players had one hit with Kayde Massey doubling. Massey drove in two runs.

The Bulldogs were guilty of five errors, leading to six unearned runs. Crossings Christian didn’t have an error.

Crossings Christian scored in all six innings.