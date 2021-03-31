Meeker slow pitch squad goes to 5-4

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER — The Lady Bulldogs of Meeker climbed over the .500 mark at 5-4 Tuesday with lopsided victories over Warner (13-3) and Okemah (18-1).

In the four-inning opener, Meeker combined 10 hits with six walks and six Warner miscues.

Icle Brewer, Katlin Alford and Katy Buxton doubled. Callie Sellers, Brewer and Alford posted two hits.

Opposite Okemah, Meeker supplied 21 hits. Kaycee Babek, Maleah Blankenship, Emmy Wilson and Brewer posted three hits with Brewer driving in three runs. Buxton and Wilson doubled.

Okemah had 10 hits but committed six errors.

Meeker will be home against Wellston Thursday and Prague Friday.