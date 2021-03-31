North Rock Creek rallies past Prague, 6-5

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — North Rock Creek’s baseballers staved off Prague 6-5 Tuesday for their second win of the season.

Prague led 4-2 after three innings but the visitors scored twice in the fourth, once in the fifth and once in the seventh. Prague scored a run in the bottom of the seventh for the final score.

Prague was guilty of six errors, leading to three unearned runs. NRC also gave up three unearned runs on three errors.

Prague had the only extra-base hits in the game on a Trip Davis triple and doubles by Brayden Davis and Kyler Kinslow. Davis was Prague’s only multiple hitter with two.

North Rock Creek leadoff hitter Nick Lake went 2-for-3 with two singles. He walked, scored and stole two bases.

Lake, who also hurled the first 4 2/3 innings, gave up four runs, five hits, struck out two and walked two.

Relief pitcher Tanner Davis surrendered one unearned run on one hit.

Cade Anderson, Prague’s starter, was touched for five runs (two unearned) on five hits. He registered eight strikeouts.

NRC will entertain Holland Hall in a Friday doubleheader.