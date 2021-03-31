Shawnee's Brittain fires three-hitter for series sweep of Glenpool

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Right-hander Bauer Brittain fired a three-hitter over six innings and offensively went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored as the Shawnee Wolves hammered Glenpool 9-1 to complete a two-game series sweep on Tuesday.

Shawnee secured a 6-1 victory at Glenpool on Monday in 5A-3 district play.

Brittain struck out five and walked four as the Warriors didn't get on the board until the sixth inning.

Joining Brittain with two hits were Krew Taylor and Boston Tully. Taylor finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored and Tully ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored as the Wolves compiled eight hits.

Shawnee jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. A dropped fly ball hit by leadoff man Kasen Rogers, Taylor being hit by a one-out pitch and Koby Mitchell drawing a walk, loaded the bases.

Brylen Janda's sacrifice fly to right field scored Rogers and an infield single by Tully plated Taylor for a 2-0 Wolves' advantage.

Shawnee tacked on two more runs in the second inning when Rogers singled to center with two outs and Brittain knocked Rogers in with a double to left. Taylor's single then led to Brittain scoring a 4-0 Wolves' cushion.

A three-run fourth featured a run-scoring single to the shortstop by Brittain, a Taylor RBI single to left and Taylor scoring off a wild pitch to make it 7-0.

Shawnee added a single run each in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the fifth, Odell's infield single to the shortstop scored Tully, who had reached on a one-out single to center earlier in the inning.

After Glenpool tallied its only run in the top of the sixth, the Wolves pushed their ninth and final run across the plate in the bottom half of that frame when Gunner Head, courtesy running for Brittain, scored off a passed ball.

Daniel Campbell pitched the seventh and allowed a leadoff single, before registering three straight outs to end the game – a fielder's choice, groundout and fly-out.

Shawnee is scheduled to be at home with Southmoore Thursday at 5 p.m.