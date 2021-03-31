Western State triumphant over Seminole State

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Western State College, fueled by a six-run seventh inning, edged Seminole State College 13-11 Tuesday.

The Trojans had just one error but that came in the seventh as all six runs were unearned.

The hosts employed seven pitchers as Western State won the hitting column, 15-11.

Carter LaValley of Seminole State was 3-of-4 with a solo HR and double.

Trojans Matt Kaiser and Brock Rodden homered with Rodden driving in three runs.

Caden Green and Conner Womack doubled as Seminole State’s record fell to 20-8.

The visiting Pioneers chalked up five home runs with two coming from Sammy Delacruz. Western State also netted two doubles.

The Pioneers were errorless.