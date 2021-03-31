Wildcat bats go cold in loss

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

NORMAN — Bethel reached its zenith in the top of the first inning Tuesday before Community Christian stormed back for a 9-1 victory.

The Wildcats’ leadoff batter, RJ Morris, scored in the top of the first inning but Community Christian tallied three runs in each of the first two innings.

Wildcat pitching starter LW Moore, who went three innings, permitted eight runs but three were unearned as Bethel errored twice. Moore gave up seven hits, fanned two and walked three.

Reliever Reece Cheatham gave up two hits and one run while striking out one and walking two.

Bethel’s Mason Konkler doubled and Moore singled.

The Wildcats (4-9) will play host to Seminole at 4:30 Thursday.