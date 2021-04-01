Area high school basketball stars honored

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Several area boys' basketball standouts were honored as the Oklahoma Coaches Association released its All-State Teams and All-Stars by Class on Wednesday.

Dale High School's Dallen Forysthe was selected to the Small East All-State Team after averaging 11.7 points for head coach Jeff Edmonson and the Class 2A state semifinalist Pirates.

Forsythe, along with senior teammates Carter Crowe and Palmer Jones were picked as Small East All-Stars in Class 2A. Crowe averaged 11.1 points and Jones had a 10.3 average for Dale in 2020-21.

Shawnee High School's 6-foot, 7-inch Isaiah Willis and 6-5 Joe Maytubby were named as Large East All-Stars for Class 5A.

Willis averaged 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the state qualifying Wolves and head coach Paxton Kilby. Willis shot 65.6% from the floor for the season and hit at a 59.6% pace for his career. He is fourth in school history in rebounds.

Recently, Willis was named Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the All-Suburban Conference Second Team.

Maytubby averaged 10.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists this past season. He shot 53.4% for his career and was an All-Suburban Conference Third Team honoree.

Seminole High School's Bryce Marshall, a 6-0 guard, was named a Large East All-Star for Class 4A. He averaged 14.5 points for head coach Josh Edenborough.