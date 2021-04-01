Shawnee swimmers receive All-City recognition

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Members of the Shawnee High School swimming teams were selected to the Boys' and Girls' All-City Teams by The Oklahoman for the 2020-21 season.

On the boys' side, Josh Coons (100-yard butterfly) and Trent Ogden (100 backstroke) were selected to the Second Team. Ogden was also recently named to the All-State East Team.

Ethan Oller (100 backstroke), Ryan Staal (100 breaststroke) and Thurman Lee (200 freestyle) were honorable mentions.

Piper McNeil was a First Team selection and is a finalist for Swimmer of the Year on the girls' side.

Those honorable mentions on the girls' side are Isabel Webb (50 freestyle), Natalie Selman (100 breaststroke), Eva Webb (100 freestyle) and Aspen Chapline (200 freestyle).