Six homers, three by Conley, spark Lady Pirates

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – Maddie Conley smacked three home runs as her teammates combined for three more Tuesday as the Dale Lady Pirates hammered the Harrah Lady Panthers.

Conley went 4-for-4 with the three blasts, double, five runs batted in and four runs scored.

Addie Bell, Karsen Griggs and Sam Hartman also cranked out a homer apiece as 12 of Dale's 18 hits went for extra bases. The Pirates also totaled six doubles.

Bell and Anna Hester each finished 3-for-4 from the plate as Bell also doubled once and knocked in two runs. Griggs and Chayse Caram were each 2-for-4. Griggs also doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice and Caram doubled and scored a run.

Conley allowed the two earned runs, scattered 10 hits and walked just three for the pitching win.

Dale 23, Newcastle 3 (3 innings, Monday)

NEWCASTLE - Conley slammed three homers while Hartman, Caram and Danyn Lang ended up with two each as the Lady Pirates pounded the Racers in just three innings.

Lang and Conley each drove home six runs as Lang scored four times and Conley three.

Hartman (2-for-2) and Caram (2-for-3) knocked in four runs apiece as Dale pounded out 16 hits.

Hester (2-for-3), Gracee Waller (1-for-1) and Herman (1-for-3) each picked up one RBI. Bell had a 2-for-3 effort and scored twice.

Conley surrendered five hits and two walks while recording a strikeout. Two of the three runs she allowed were earned.

The Pirates jumped on Newcastle with five first-inning runs and then poured it on with 16 second-inning scores.