Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER —Asher’s Indians made the most of three hits, all singles, in knocking off Maysville 10-0 Thursday at the Stratford Tournament.

Asher, ranked fourth in Class B, combined those hits with a number of walks and hit batsmen to improve to 10-3.

The Indians were scheduled to play Wayne and Wynnewood Friday before closing out tournament action against Stratford at 4 p.m. Saturday.