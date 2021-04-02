Chandler, Prague, Stroud go at it

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER — Stroud’s softballers captured victories over Prague (17-5) and Chandler (10-6) in a Lincoln County three-way format Thursday.

Chandler defeated Prague 14-4.

Stroud 17, Prague 5

The Tigers scored in five of six innings en route to a 21-hit outing. Emma Davis smacked three home runs, good for six runs batted in. Kaylyn Baker homered and scored four times.

Jadyn Young of Stroud collected three doubles and Macey Morris doubled twice. Morris finished with four hits.

Prague’s only extra-base hit was a Kennedi Watkins homer. Julia Notangel and Tessa Cooper, the first two batters in the order, notched three hits apiece. Prague had 12 hits.

Chandler 14, Prague 4

The Lady Lions clubbed five roundtrippers while harvesting 17 hits. Leadoff hitter Grace Haas went 3-for-3 with two home runs. Teammates Hannah Edmonds, Grace Hulsey and Jaelyn Robertson also homered.

Kaili Beall, who doubled, had three hits, as did Hulsey.

The Red Devils had eight hits with Lexsey Trevino accounting for three runs on two home runs. Leadoff batter Tessa Cooper had a solo HR among her two hits.

Prague errored three times, leading to four unearned runs.

Stroud 10, Chandler 6

Hulsey headed Chandler’s nine-hit attack with a home run, triple, three runs scored and two runs batted in.

Robertson also homered.

Stroud combined 10 hits with eight walks. Homering for Stroud were Davis and Makenna Hall. Kenlee Parrick and Shelbie Caraveau had two-hit outings.