Childers blasts game-winning HR

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES — Mylan Childers slugged a two-run home run to left in the top of the eighth inning, propelling Seminole’s baseballers to a 5-3 victory over Bethel Thursday night.

Jace Johnson singled to start the eighth before Childers’ game-winner elevated Seminole’s record to 6-8.

Bryce Marshall and Johnson posted two singles apiece for Seminole. Johnson scored twice.

Bethel’s only multiple hitter was Mason Konkler with two singles. John Gordon had a run-scoring double.

RJ Morris of Bethel tripled and scored twice.

Pitcher Jaxon Smith of Seminole went just one inning, giving up one earned run and striking out two. Marshall, who went the final six innings, was touched for two runs, both unearned on just two hits. Marshall garnered 12 strikeouts.

Bethel’s Konkler went the opening four innings and gave up two runs, both unearned, on three hits. He had six strikeouts.

Connor Anthony was touched for seven hits and three runs in four innings. He had eight strikeouts.