NRC engineers three tournament wins

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HINTON — North Rock Creek registered a combined eight home runs and 46 hits Thursday in knocking off Elk City (16-1), Canute (12-2) and Hinton (9-6) at the Hinton Softball Tournament.

Hannah Earlywine had three home runs — two against Elk City and one against Canute. The Elk City game went just three innings as Earlywine drove in seven runs on a grand slam and a three-run shot. Caty Baack doubled as NRC mixed 12 hits with six walks and four Elk City errors.

NRC 12, Canute 2

The Cougars received a grand slam from Baack. Earlywine, who went 3-for-5, knocked in a game-high six runs.

Katie Larson clubbed a two-run HR and a solo shot as North Rock Creek posted 17 hits with six players getting two.

Baack drove in four runs. Jayden Hayden and Larson notched three apiece. Canute had three home runs.

NRC 9, Hinton 6

The Cougars trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the sixth but came up with four runs to prevail in six innings.

Olivia VanAntwerp connected for a solo home run and single while Baack had a two-run long ball and run-scoring double.

Lydia VanAntwerp tripled and scored twice. Larson was the hit leader with three singles.