Oklahoma Baptist softball squad upends Southeastern

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

DURANT - A three-run sixth inning brought the Oklahoma Baptist softball team back from behind while sophomore pitcher Kayleigh Jones closed the door on the top team in the Great American Conference as the Bison earned a huge 5-3 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State Thursday.

It was a deadlock in the early going as neither team was able to get much going offensively until the top half of the fourth inning. Sheyanne Sandoval reached on a hit by pitch while Shelby Savage followed with a single, bringing up McKenna Anderson, who lofted a deep ball into center field to drive in two runs on a double and give the Bison a 2-0 advantage.

Southeastern pushed ahead in the bottom of the fifth off a two-RBI triple to even the game followed by a sacrifice fly to take a 3-2 advantage.

The Bison battled back in the top of the sixth as Mia Moddelmog got the inning started with a double to right, eventually advancing to third with nobody out on a wild pitch. After Sandoval drew her second walk of the day, she took off for second and forced a throw from the catcher, bringing Moddelmog home to beat the tag and even the game at three.

Savage moved Sandoval to third on a sacrifice bunt to set up Anderson, who drove in her third run of the game on a groundout, reaching base on an error by the Savage Storm. Jocee Sparks capped the inning with a two-out RBI single to score Anderson and move the lead to 5-3.

Jones faced trouble in the bottom of the sixth as Southeastern got runners on second and third with nobody out. After a pop-up and a walk to load the bases, Jones buckled down and got a second pop-up in the inning and a groundout to get out of the jam and keep OBU ahead.

Two runners were on for Southeastern in the bottom of the seventh, but Jones showed her toughness, forcing a pair of fly-outs to end the game and give the Bison a key victory.

Jones (11-4), went the distance, allowing three runs on five hits to go with five strikeouts and five walks. It was her 10th complete game performance this season.

Anderson finished 1-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, and three RBI while Sparks was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Moddelmog was 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored while Sandoval was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, including two walks. Kylie Kawamura was 2-for-4 and Cheyenne Demaree was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk.

OBU moved to 15-10 on the year and 10-8 in GAC play. The Bison were scheduled to face Southeastern again Friday. This time it was a doubleheader.