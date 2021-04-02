Savages split two road contests

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MUSKOGEE — Tecumseh went 1-1 at the Fort Gibson Shootout Thursday, routing Inola 12-0 before falling to Fort Gibson 9-5.

Tecumseh needed just 2 ½ innings to dispose of Inola. Pitcher Jake Trice didn’t surrender a hit and fashioned five strikeouts in three innings. Trice, who threw 60 pitches, walked five.

Tecumseh combined eight hits with four walks and three Inola errors.

Three-hole hitter Dylan Graham was 3-of-3, all doubles, and had five runs batted in. He scored twice and drove in two runs.

Trice had two doubles, scored twice and had two RBIs.

Against Fort Gibson, Tecumseh was outhit 6-5 and made four errors to none for the victors.

Hayden Coker had Tecumseh’s only extra-base hit with a double.

Jaxon Meyers, Tecumseh’s starter on the mound, gave up four hits and seven base on balls in four innings. Seven of the eight runs charged to Meyers were unearned.

Darice Permetter, who hurled the last three innings, gave up just two hits and one earned run. He fanned two and didn’t walk a batter.

Tecumseh, 11-10, is scheduled to entertain Bethel at 4 p.m. Monday.