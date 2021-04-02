Seminole State College earns split

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Seminole State College shook off a rare loss (14-1) to rebound for a 15-2 triumph over Rose State College and a split of their softball doubleheader Thursday.

The Trojans are 17-3-1 on the season.

Seminole State’s only run in the five-inning opener came on a Delanie Manning home run in the third inning.

Shea Moreno doubled and singled for Seminole State, which finished with six hits.

Rose State recorded nine hits to go along with six walks and five Seminole State errors.

The nightcap went just 4 ½ innings as the hosts chalked up a 12-run fourth.

Moreno ripped a grand slam home run in the fourth.

Also homering for Seminole State were Julie Kennedy and Kennedy Holderread.

Victorious hurler Julie Kennedy gave up eight hits and two runs, both earned, in five innings. She struck out three and walked three.

Manning, Holderread and Julie Kennedy had two hits.

Western State College will come to Seminole State Tuesday.