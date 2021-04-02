Shirey heads Tecumseh hit assault

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CUSHING — Ayzia Shirey cracked two home runs Thursday, igniting Tecumseh to a 16-4 triumph over Choctaw.

Shirey had a two-run roundtripper in the third inning, then blasted a grand slam in the sixth.

Tecumseh racked up 21 hits in the six-inning contest. Lacy Howell posted a two-run home run in the first inning and Harley Sturm followed with a solo effort.

Taylor Frizzell was the hit leader with four — a double and three singles.

Four teammates — Bristin Hayes, Serenity Jacoway, Taylor Gage and Shirey — recorded three hits. Gage and Hayes doubled.

Tecumseh scored in all six innings.

Tecumseh errored twice while Choctaw was errorless. Tecumseh stranded nine runners.

Tecumseh 15, Cushing 1

Lauren Taylor and Shirey netted four hits each. Shirey homered, as did Sturm.

Taylor Frizzell chalked up two doubles while sharing the RBI lead at three with Taylor and Gage.

Hayes supplied three hits, including two doubles. Shirey and Taylor doubled. Shirey scored four times.

Tecumseh (14-7) scored in every inning except the second.

Cushing was limited to three hits.