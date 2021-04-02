Southmoore's Bradshaw tosses two-hit shutout against Wolves

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Stout pitching efforts by Daniel Campbell and Kasen Rogers weren't enough to offset Southmoore right-hander Laif Bradshaw Thursday night.

Bradshaw tossed a two-hit shutout, struck out six and allowed no walks as the SaberCats blanked the Shawnee Wolves 3-0 at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

Shawnee's only two hits came on a leadoff single up the middle by Koby Mitchell in the second inning and a one-out single to right-center from Bauer Brittain in the sixth.

The Campbell-Rogers combo from the mound was solid as the pair combined for a five-hitter. Campbell started and allowed the three runs – all of which were unearned – on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 4 2/3 innings. Rogers pitched the rest of the way and surrendered one hit and two walks while striking out three.

“Our pitchers threw well enough to give us a chance. We just couldn't capitalize on their mistakes,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson.

Southmoore, 9-10, tallied two runs in the third as a two-out error set the stage for Chase Yarger's two-run single to center for the first two scores of the game.

The SaberCats then added their other run in the fifth after a leadoff walk to Jacob Wiebe, followed by a stolen base and a balk led to the final tally as Hunter Nunn's slow roller led to an error as Wiebe scored. Nunn got credit for the RBI.

Yarger went 2-for-4 from the plate while knocking in the two runs and Bryce Hance finished 2-for-2 with a run scored and a sacrifice bunt. Ryan Gutierrez had the other Southmoore hit.

Brittain and Mitchell were each 1-for-3 from the plate for the Wolves, who fell to 12-8 with the setback.

Shawnee committed three errors while Southmoore had two.

Shawnee's scheduled Saturday game at Muskogee has been canceled. The next action for the Wolves will be Tuesday at Moore at 5 p.m. Shawnee will then host the Bill Tipton Classic, March 8-10. The Wolves are set to face Piedmont at 10 a.m., and Jay at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Shawnee will then take on Harrah Friday at 10 a.m.