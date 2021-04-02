Wilson’s solo homer ends game for Meeker victory

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER — Emmy Wilson led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a home run to left to give Meeker’s softballers a 13-12 victory over Wellston Thursday.

Wilson’s game-winner came on a 1-0 pitch.

Meeker was outhit 21-16 in upping its record to 6-4.

Callie Sellers of the victors notched a two-run home run in the fifth as Meeker tallied five runs. The HR came after a Kaycee Babek double.

Isabella Saavedra doubled twice. Meeker teammates Katlin Alford and Katy Buxton also doubled.

Icle Brewer and Buxton garnered three hits. Maleah Blankenship had two singles.

Wellston’s Hailey Wallace recorded a grand slam home run and teammate Rylinn Estes posted a roundtripper, double and drove in a game-high five runs. Wallace had four runs batted in.

Meeker was slated to host Prague Friday.