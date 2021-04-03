Asher whips Wayne, Wynnewood in Friday play

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STRATFORD – Mike McDonald fired a four-inning no-hitter and Devon Lamb drove in three runs with a double and scored once in a 2-for-3 performance as the Asher Indians whipped Wayne 9-1 Friday in the Stratford Tournament.

Later in the day, Trent Smith tossed a three-inning one-hitter and Gage Beaver knocked in two runs as Asher shut out Wynnewood 10-0.

Asher 9, Wayne 1 (4 innings)

McDonald struck out eight and allowed no walks as the lone Bulldog run was unearned.

Lamb and Ryan Reeser led the Asher nine-hit attack with two apiece. Lamb finished 2-for-3 from the plate and Reeser ended up 2-for-2 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored.

Picking up one RBI apiece for the Indians were Garrett Leba (1-for-2), Jordyn Litson (1-for-1), Smith (1-for-1) and Gage Beaver (1-for-2). Tahlan Hamilton (1-for-2) scored a pair of runs.

Asher scored in all four innings – two each through the first three frames and three in the fourth - to end the game.

Asher 10, Wynnewood 0 (3 innings)

Smith surrendered just one hit and one walk while striking out six in working all three innings.

The Indians needed just four hits as they were helped by four Savage errors.

Beaver knocked in two runs and scored once in a 1-for-1 effort. McDonald drove in one, run, scored twice and drew a walk in a 1-for-2 outing. Hamilton (1-for-1) doubled once, walked one time and scored twice. Cameron Grissom (1-for-3) had the other Asher hit.

The Indians jumped on Wynnewood with six runs in the bottom of the first. Two runs were scored each in the second and third innings.

Asher (12-3) was scheduled to battle Stratford Saturday at 4 p.m.