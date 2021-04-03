Byng belts Bethel, 17-6

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES – The Bethel Wildcats managed just five hits and fell victim to five errors in dropping a 17-6 decision to the Byng Pirates in five innings on Friday.

Byng jumped out to a 5-0 advantage in the first, but Bethel countered with one in the bottom half of the first and added three more in the third to pull within 5-4. However, the Pirates put the game away with four scores in the fourth and eight more in the fifth.

John Gordon went 2-for-3 from the plate with one RBI and two runs scored for the Wildcats. Teammate LW Moore was 1-for-2 with three RBIs, one run scored and a walk. RJ Morris finished 1-for-3 and scored two runs and Mason Konkler ended up 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Starter Colton Campbell was tagged with the loss after lasting just 1/3 of an inning. Moore and Harrison Thomas also made relief appearances.