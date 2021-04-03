Dale slow pitch team sweeps to tournament title

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WEATHERFORD – Maddie Conley clubbed two home runs as the Class 4A top-ranked and unbeaten Dale Lady Pirates blistered Binger-Oney 15-5 in four innings Friday to capture the championship of the Weatherford Tournament.

The win capped off a perfect 3-0 day as Dale drilled Binger-Oney 20-6 in three innings its first game and swatted Shattuck 15-4 in five innings later Friday.

Dale 15, Binger-Oney 5 (Championship)

Besides Conley's two blasts, the Lady Pirates had four others – Karsen Griggs, Addie Bell, Chayse Caram and Sam Hartman – go deep to make it six Dale roundtrippers for the game.

The Lady Pirates pounded out 20 hits as Griggs finished 4-for-4 with the homer, four runs batted in and two runs scored. Conley ended up 3-for-3 with the two blasts and five RBIs.

Bell, Caram, Danyn Lang, Gracee Waller and Lexi White each finished 2-for-3. Bell and Caram drove home two runs while Hartman and Lang picked up one RBI apiece.

Conley allowed seven hits and five walks as four of the five runs were earned.

Dale 15, Shattuck 4 (Game 2)

Seven home runs, including two each from Conley, and Bell vaulted the Lady Pirates to the 11-run victory.

Caram, Griggs and Lang each slammed a home run as Dale compiled 16 hits. Caram and Lang had three hits apiece while Conley, Griggs and Bell contributed two each.

Caram finished 3-for-3 with the homer, two RBIs and a run scored and Lang was 3-for-4 with a solo-shot, double and three runs scored.

Conley knocked in five runs and scored three times while going 2-for-3. Griggs also had a 2-for-3 effort with the homer and three RBIs. Bell ended up 2-for-2 with two solo-blasts. Waller also picked up one RBI in a 1-for-3 effort.

Conley also gave up just two earned runs off five hits with five walks.

Dale 20, Binger-Oney 6 (Game 1)

Caram cranked out three home runs while Conley, Bell and Griggs tagged two apiece. Hartman also homered.

Going 3-for-3 from the plate were Caram, Conley, Bell and Griggs. Caram knocked in five runs, Conley, who also doubled once, drove in four and Bell and Griggs had three RBIs apiece.

Waller, Hartman and Makenzy Herman each had two hits in the Lady Pirates' 21-hit assault.

Conley scattered seven hits and walked one. Five of the six runs given up were earned.