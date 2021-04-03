Kellyville clubs Chandler slow pitch squad

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER – Kellyville broke the game open with 11 second-inning runs to defeat the Chandler Lady Lions 20-6 Friday in slow pitch action.

The Lady Ponies outhit Chandler 15-9 as the Lady Lions were not helped after committing four errors.

Grace Haas went 3-for-3 from the plate with one RBI and two runs scored for Chandler and teammate Charlee Hicks was 2-for-2 with one RBI.

Grace Hulsey homered in a 1-for-2 effort with two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Jaelyn Robertson finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and Kashlynn Vega and Jentrie Gibson were each 1-for-2 as Vega also scored a run.

Hannah Edmonds took the pitching loss.