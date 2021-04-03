Lady Savages smash Harrah, Newcastle

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HARRAH – The Tecumseh Lady Savages pounded out 42 hits over two games – 21 in each contest – in an 18-8 thumping of host Harrah and 19-4 smashing of Newcastle in slow pitch play on Friday.

Tecumseh accumulated 15 home runs on the day – nine against Harrah and six against Newcastle.

Tecumseh 18, Harrah 8 (6 innings)

Ayzia Shirey and Harley Sturm each cranked out three homers while Bristin Hayes, Lacy Howell and Serenity Jacoway had one apiece.

Shirey and Sturm were each 4-for-4 from the plate. Shirey drove home six runs and scored four times while Sturm also doubled, knocked in four runs and scored four times.

Hayes had a 3-for-4 performance with two doubles, two runs batted in and three runs scored.

Howell, Jacoway and Taylor Frizzell were each 2-for-4. Howell and Jacoway each knocked in three runs while Howell scored twice and Jacoway once.

Frizzell surrendered 13 hits, but only three of the eight runs scored off her were earned. She allowed no walks and picked up a strikeout.

Tecumseh 19, Newcastle 4 (5 innings)

Frizzell and Hayes each homered twice while Sturm and Lauren Taylor each went deep once.

Hayes had a 4-for-4 outing with the two blasts, five RBIs and four runs scored. Sturm and Howell were each 3-for-4 as Sturm, in addition to a home run and double, ended up with six RBIs and three runs scored. Taylor was also 3-for-4 while knocking in three runs and scoring twice.

Frizzell, Shirey and Blakeley Sanchez each finished 2-for-3. Taylor drove home three runs and scored twice. Shirey scored three runs.

The Lady Savages scored in each inning, including five in the first and fourth innings, and six in the fifth.

Frizzell allowed 12 hits en route to the victory. Only two of the four Racer runs were earned.