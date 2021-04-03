North Rock Creek rally falls short against Canute

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HINTON – A three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning fell short by two scores as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars were on the short end of a 9-7 score with Canute Friday in slow pitch action in the Hinton Tournament.

Hannah Earlywine cranked out a two-run homer and Haley Hacker had a solo-shot in the seventh for North Rock Creek.

Earlywine went 4-for-4 with two homers, four runs batted in and two runs scored. Caty Baack ended up 3-for-4 with one RBI and Hacker finished 2-for-4 with two solo-blasts. Olivia VanAntwerp also had a 2-for-3 effort as the Lady Cougars compiled 15 hits.

Canute piled up 18 hits.

Amber-Pocasset 15, North Rock Creek 9

Baack slammed two home runs and Larson went deep once Friday, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Cougars dropped the six-run decision.

NRC held a 14-13 edge in total hits with Lydia VanAntwerp and Hannah Earlywine each finishing 3-for-3. VanAntwerp doubled, drove home two runs and scored once and Earlywine scored three times.

Baack and Larson were each 2-for-3 as Baack knocked in four runs and scored twice off her blasts. Larson had a solo-homer and scored twice.

Hacker and Raynee Bass each went 1-for-3 and picked up an RBI.