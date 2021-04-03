Prague outlasts Meeker in 30-run contest

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER – Demi Manning slammed two of Prague's six home runs as the Lady Red Devils outlasted the Meeker Lady Bulldogs 17-13 in a Lincoln County slow pitch shootout on Friday.

Tessa Cooper, Julia Notangel, Lexsey Trevizo and Kennedi Watkins each went deep for Prague as well. Callie Sellers and Katy Buxton each cranked out a homer for Meeker.

There were 36 hits in the game with the Lady Red Devils collecting 21 of them.

Three Prague players had four hits apiece.

Watkins was a perfect 4-for-4 with the homer, three runs batted in and three runs scored. Manning finished 4-for-5 with the two blasts, four RBIs and four runs scored and Notangel had a 4-for-5 outing with a homer, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Cooper and Trevizo made major contributions from the dish as Cooper ended up 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored. Trevizo had the one home run with three RBIs in a 3-for-5 effort.

Three Lady Bulldogs racked up three hits each.

Buxton and Kaycee Babek were each 3-for-3. Buxton had the homer, doubled once, knocked in four runs and scored twice and Babek scored three times. Katlin Alford finished 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored.

Icle Brewer (2-for-2) drove in two runs and Savanna Nelson (2-for-3) picked up one RBI for Meeker.

Watkins got the pitching win for Prague and Brewer took the loss.