Sallisaw tops Tecumseh in five innings

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

FORT GIBSON – Tecumseh was limited to four hits as the Sallisaw Black Diamonds rolled to a 13-4 victory over the Savages in five innings Friday in the Shootout at the Fort Tournament at Fort Gibson High School.

Three errors didn't help matters for Tecumseh as only seven of the 13 runs scored by Sallisaw were earned. The Black Diamonds had only one miscue.

Sallisaw jumped on the Savages with three first-inning runs and then scored seven more times in the second.

Tecumseh's four hits, three of which were doubles, came from Jake Trice, Hayden Coker, Dylan Graham and Kane Ainesworth.

Trice drove in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort with a double. Coker was 1-for-3 as well with a double and a run scored. Graham and Ainesworth were each 1-for-3 as Graham's hit also went for a double.

Starting pitcher Colby Brown suffered the loss after going just 1 2/3 innings. Only four of the eight runs scored off Brown were earned as he allowed four hits. Darice Permetter finished the final 3 1/3 innings and surrendered three earned runs (five overall) off five hits.

The Savages (11-11) were scheduled to face Bethel Monday.