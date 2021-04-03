Seminole hammers Konawa, 11-1

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – Genesis Wise Talamasey went 3-for-3 from the plate with three runs batted in and Addison Hill homered as the Seminole Lady Chieftains hammered the Konawa Lady Tigers 11-1 in four innings on Friday in slow pitch play.

Also getting multiple hits for Seminole were Kaylyn Cotner, Levi Ary and Hill with two apiece. Cotner was 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored. Ary went 2-for-2 and scored twice and Hill ended up 2-for-3 with her solo-blast and two runs scored.

Allen not only got the pitching victory, but finished 1-for-2 from the plate with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Allen gave up only five hits and three walks while recording a pair of strikeouts.

Sienna Deatherage knocked in a run and scored once in a 1-for-3 effort.