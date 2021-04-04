Asher thrashes Wayne, Wynnewood, Stratford

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STRATFORD – Devon Lamb fired a four-inning no-hitter while Garrett Leba and Cameron Grissom each went 3-for-3 from the plate Saturday as Asher crushed host Stratford 18-0 to wrap up play in the Stratford Tournament.

Lamb struck out 11 and allowed four walks.

Grissom drove home three runs and Leba, who doubled twice, knocked in two runs and scored twice as Asher pounded out 19 hits and wad helped by three Bulldog errors.

Lamb, Tahlan Hamilton and Mike McDonald collected two hits each. Lamb finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hamilton went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and McDonald was also 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Ethan Starr, Dayton Fowler, Trace King and Rico Tubbesing each picked up one RBI in pinch-hit roles for the victorious Indians (13-3).

Asher tallied four runs in the first innings, added two more in the third and then broke the game open with a 12-run fourth frame.

Asher 9, Wayne 1 (4 innings, Friday)

McDonald struck out eight and allowed no walks as the lone Bulldog run was unearned.

Lamb and Ryan Reeser led the Asher nine-hit attack with two apiece. Lamb finished 2-for-3 from the plate and Reeser ended up 2-for-2 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored.

Picking up one RBI apiece for the Indians were Leba (1-for-2), Jordyn Litson (1-for-1), Trent Smith (1-for-1) and Gage Beaver (1-for-2). Hamilton (1-for-2) scored a pair of runs.

Asher scored in all four innings – two each through the first three frames and three in the fourth - to end the game.

Asher 10, Wynnewood 0 (3 innings)

Smith surrendered just one hit and one walk while striking out six in working all three innings.

The Indians needed just four hits as they were helped by four Savage errors.

Beaver knocked in two runs and scored once in a 1-for-1 effort. McDonald drove in one, run, scored twice and drew a walk in a 1-for-2 outing. Hamilton (1-for-1) doubled once, walked one time and scored twice. Grissom (1-for-3) had the other Asher hit.

The Indians jumped on Wynnewood with six runs in the bottom of the first. Two runs were scored each in the second and third innings.