Bison sweep baseball doubleheader from Southeastern

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma Baptist baseball team claimed its third sweep of the season as the Bison throttled Southeastern Oklahoma State in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.

OBU took game one 14-6 and game two 12-5. The Bison now sit atop the Great American Conference standings with a 14-4 conference record, holding a two-game advantage over Arkansas Tech.

Over the two games, the Bison posted an eye-popping seven home runs which allowed for 13 of the 26 runs scored on the day.

In game one, Cliff Pradd led the Bison offense with a home run on his first two at bats and batted in three runners. Ramon Enriquez led the Bison with five RBIs, chalking up his first home run of the season, as well as two hits. Eric Carlson and Hector Ruvalcaba joined in the fun, both posting home runs in the first game.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Bison got off to slow start, allowing the Savage Storm to take a quick 2-0 in the top of the first. Pradd then answered back when he hit a home run on the very first pitch, blasting the ball right out of left field.

In the bottom of the second, Pradd smashed it out of left field once again, sending both himself and Kade Self around the diamond to take a 3-2 lead. Ruvalcaba then extended OBU's lead to 5-2 when he put up a two-run home run of his own.

In the top of fifth, Southeastern cut the Bison lead down to one but Carlson then posted the fourth Bison home run in the bottom of the fifth, getting the ball just over the wall to regain a two-run lead.

In the pivotal sixth inning, the Savage Storm was able to get two more runs and tie up the game at six apiece. This lead was short lived though as the Bison proceeded to blow the game wide open in the bottom of the sixth.

Enriquez got the inning started when he batted in Walker Keller and Pradd with a single to right field. On the next at bat, Enriquez stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch and Ruvalcaba was walked. After Coby Langford walked Ruvalcaba, the head coach of Southeastern decided it was time to make a change on the mound.

This new pitcher made no difference as both Enriquez and Ruvalcaba made it home on two wild pitches respectively. As the dust settled on the sixth inning, the Bison came out with a 10-6 advantage.

The Savage Storm were not able to find their way home for the rest of the game, but they gave up four more runs to OBU when Enriquez blasted a three-run home run out of left field in the bottom of the seventh and Cade Kissel posted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Like in game one, the Bison got off to a slow start in the second game of the doubleheader, surrendering three runs in the first two innings. Carlson finally broke through in the bottom of the second, when he singled to left field, batting in Enriquez. Seanz then followed Carlson's RBI with a two RBI home run, tying the game at three runs apiece.

Southeastern was not able to find an answer for the Bison offense as OBU scored seven more runs over the next three innings. The Savage Storm found a small spark, posting back-to-back RBI doubles to cut the deficit to 10-5. This spark was quickly extinguished as Kissel posted the seventh home run of the day for the Bison in the bottom of the sixth, batting in Colin Prince. This final push for the Bison gave them the game, sealing score of 12-5.

Bison pitchers Tyler Frank and Raul Rizo got the two wins for the day with Frank earning his second and Rizo earning his third.

The Bison will now travel to Alva to take on Northwestern Oklahoma State, which is currently on an eight-game win streak and has swept its two previous series. First pitch of the series is set for Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m.