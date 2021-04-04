Lady Wolves seventh at Ada Tennis Tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ADA – Shawnee's Olivia Stobbe, at No. 1 singles, and Grace Bryant, at No. 2 singles, registered sixth place finishes for the Shawnee High School girls' tennis squad at the Ada Tournament on Saturday.

At No. 2 doubles, the Lady Wolves' combination of Anna Jordan and Kylie Peters placed eighth, while the Shawnee No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Stevenson and Mia Jennings settled for 11th place.

The Lady Wolves finished seventh out of 16 teams in the team standings.

Stobbe, unseeded, upset the No. 7 seed from McAlester, 7-6, 6-2. Stobbe lost in the next round to Edmond North by a 6-3, 6-1 count. But rebounded for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over an opponent from Norman. The participant from Broken Arrow then downed Stobbe, 6-4, 7-5.

Like Stobbe, Bryant also finished 2-2 in the tournament as she defeated Ardmore, 7-6, 6-1; lost to Edmond North, 6-0, 6-0; downed Ada, 4-6, 6-1 (10-6) and fell to Deer Creek, 6-0, 6-1.

Jordan and Peters registered a 3-6, 6-3 (10-8) triumph over Ada. They fell to the top-seed from Deer Creek, 6-0, 6-1 in the next round. They lost to the team from Duncan, 6-3, 6-1 in the following round and then lost to Durant, 7-6, 3-6 (10-6) to wrap up play.