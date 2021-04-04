McLoud defeats Prague, Binger-Oney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE – In a game marred by 11 errors, the McLoud Redskins gathered in 13 hits and claimed a 14-7 decision over the Prague Red Devils on Friday.

Four McLoud players – Jaden King, Hunter Ryan, Collin Gibson and Brenden Howard – owned multiple hits in the contest.

King went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs batted in and three runs scored. Ryan ended up 3-for-4 with a run scored. Gibson and Howard were each 2-for-4 as Gibson drove home three runs and scored once while Howard had one RBI and a pair of scored runs.

Wesley Olds (1-for-2 with a walk) and Zackery Conover each knocked in two runs.

Conner Cline led the Prague offense by going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Trip Davis (1-for-3), Brayden Davis, Connor Davis and Cade Anderson each picked up one RBI in a losing cause.

Gibson earned the pitching win after working the first four innings and allowing six hits and only one walk while recording a strikeout. Only one of the four runs scored off Gibson was earned.

Koltyn Stevens pitched the last three frames as all three Red Devil runs were unearned. Stevens allowed two hits and two walks.

Brayden Davis took the loss after getting relief help from Ethan Rich.

McLoud 13, Binger-Oney 5 (6 innings, Saturday)

McLOUD - Nathan Eaton, Zackery Conover, Jaden King, Brenden Howard and Collin Gibson collected two hits apiece as the Redskins compiled 13 hits in a thumping of Binger-Oney.

Eaton went 2-for-5 and drove home three runs. Conover hit a solo-homer in a 2-for-3 effort and King ended up 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Howard finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and Gibson scored three times in a 2-for-3 outing.

Eaton, the starting pitcher, earned the pitching victory with relief help from Conover. Eaton worked 3 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs off five hits and two walks to go along with four strikeouts. Conover pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four. The one run scored off Conover was unearned.

Binger-Oney totaled six hits and committed five errors. McLoud had three miscues.