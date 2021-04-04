Seminole State gets home sweep of Connors State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – Behind a home run each from Caden Green, Ty Van Meter and Brett Cobb, the Seminole State College Trojans rolled to a 7-1 victory over Connors State Saturday to complete a doubleheader sweep.

The Trojans also won the first game by a 6-4 count.

Seminole State 7, Connors State 1 (Game 2)

Brandon Gomez had a strong effort in relief for the Trojans as he worked 3 1/3 innings and allowed no runs off three hits with no walks and three strikeouts. CJ Briley started on the mound.

Green and Brock Rodden each finished 2-for-4 from the plate for Seminole State. Green, with his homer, ended up with two runs batted ine. Rodden was 2-for-4 with a triple, double, one RBI and a run scored.

Van Meter (1-for-3) and Cobb each cranked out a solo-homer. Callen Golloway (1-for-3) also knocked in a run.

The Trojans held an 8-5 advantage in total hits.

Seminole State 6, Connors State 4 (Game 1)

Tayten Tredaway had a 3-for-3 performance from the plate while driving in three runs for the Trojans, who piled up 11 hits.

Green and Carter LaValley had multiple hits as Green finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and LaValley ended up 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Green's two-run single to center in the bottom of the sixth inning was the difference.

Keaton Ranallo had a 1-for-2 effort with a triple, one RBI and a run scored for Seminole State.

Starter Seth Stacey got the win after going five innings and allowing three hits and four walks while striking out four. Both runs scored off Stacey were unearned.

Creed Watkins picked up the save after relieving Gage Fuller in the seventh. Watkins surrendered no runs and no hits while registering a pair of strikeouts.

The Trojans improved to 22-8 with the sweep.