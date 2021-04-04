Tecumseh spanks Sperry, 12-4

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

FORT GIBSON – Dylan Graham had a 4-for-4 performance from the plate with three doubles, six runs batted in and a run scored as the Tecumseh Savages concluded play Saturday in the Shootout at the Fort Tournament at Fort Gibson High School with a 12-4 spanking of Sperry.

Graham's effort was among 16 hits accumulated by Tecumseh.

Five other Savages racked up two hits apiece. Bryson Smith, Chad Wynne and Darice Permetter were each 2-for-3. Colby Brown finished 2-for-4 and Jaxon Meyers ended up 2-for-5.

Smith drove in a run and scored once. Wynne doubled twice and scored a run. Permetter scored a run as well. Brown knocked in a run and Meyers, who tripled and doubled, picked up two RBIs. Hayden Coker (1-for-3) also drove home a run for the winners.

Jake Trice got the win in relief of the starter Graham. In working the final four innings, Trice surrendered one earned run off two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Sperry finished with seven hits.

Sallisaw 13, Tecumseh 4 (Friday)

Tecumseh was limited to four hits as the Sallisaw Black Diamonds rolled to a 13-4 victory over the in five innings Friday.

Three errors didn't help matters for the Savages as only seven of the 13 runs scored by Sallisaw were earned. The Black Diamonds had only one miscue.

Sallisaw jumped on the Savages with three first-inning runs and then scored seven more times in the second.

Tecumseh's four hits, three of which were doubles, came from Trice, Coker, Graham and Kane Ainesworth.

Trice drove in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort with a double. Coker was 1-for-3 as well with a double and a run scored. Graham and Ainesworth were each 1-for-3 as Graham's hit also went for a double.

Brown, the starting pitcher, suffered the loss after going just 1 2/3 innings. Only four of the eight runs scored off Brown were earned as he allowed four hits. Permetter finished the final 3 1/3 innings and surrendered three earned runs (five overall) off five hits.

The Savages (12-11) were scheduled to face Bethel Monday.